Sportsbooks currently list the Denver Nuggets (16-9) as among the favorites to win the 2023-24 NBA championship (+400 odds, second-best in the league). They next hit the court at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, December 14 at 9:00 PM ET.

Nuggets NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +400 2nd Bet $100 to win $400 To Make the Finals +225 - Bet $100 to win $225 To Make the Playoffs -5000 - Bet $5000 to win $100

Nuggets Standings Information

Team Games Back 1 Minnesota Timberwolves - 2 Oklahoma City Thunder 2.00 3 Dallas Mavericks 2.50 4 Denver Nuggets 2.50 5 Los Angeles Lakers 3.50 6 Sacramento Kings 4.00 7 Houston Rockets 4.50 8 Los Angeles Clippers 4.50 9 New Orleans Pelicans 4.50 10 Phoenix Suns 5.00

Nuggets Team Stats

This season, the Nuggets have won 16 games so far (16-9).

This year, the Nuggets are 9-1 at home while putting together a 7-8 record on the road.

The Nuggets are 15-7 when playing as favorites, and have a single win (1-2) in games they've been listed as underdogs.

While the Nuggets have won only one game when favored by three points or fewer (1-1), they are 14-6 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Although the Nuggets have picked up one win as underdogs by 3.5 or more points this season (1-1), they are winless in each of the one game as underdogs by three points or fewer.

Nuggets' Top Players

The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 27.2 points, 12.6 boards and 9.4 assists per game.

Michael Porter Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Jokic is Denver's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Peyton Watson leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

