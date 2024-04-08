The Colorado State Rams (9-1) are in the conversation to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as oddsmakers have listed them at +8000 on the moneyline, the best odds in the MWC and the 33rd-best odds of all college basketball teams.

The Rams take the court against the Colorado State-Pueblo ThunderWolves in a home game. The matchup starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17. Bookmakers have not yet set odds for this game.

Colorado State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +8000 33rd Bet $100 to win $8000 Preseason +50000 74th Bet $100 to win $50000

Colorado State Team Stats

Colorado State averages 83.3 points per game (39th in college basketball) while giving up 70.5 per outing (175th in college basketball). It has a +128 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Rams are 5-1 at home, 1-0 on the road and 3-0 in neutral-site games this year.

Colorado State is 8-1 when playing as the favorite, and has won each time (1-0) it has been listed as underdogs.

Colorado State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 3-0 | Q2 Record: 2-1 | Q3 Record: 1-0 | Q4 Record: 3-0

3-0 | 2-1 | 1-0 | 3-0 Colorado State has tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (three).

Colorado State has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (two).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Colorado State Players

The Rams points and assists leader is Isaiah Stevens. He puts up 17.5 points per game and dishes out 7.5 assists.

Colorado State is led by Joel Scott's 6.6 rebounds per game.

Stevens is the top three-point shooter for the Rams, hitting 1.4 per contest.

Colorado State's blocks leader is Scott, who records 1.0 per game. Stevens leads the team by averaging 1.6 steals a game.

