Right now, the Colorado Buffaloes (7-2) are listed with the 39th-ranked odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +10000 on the moneyline.

On Friday, December 15 at 8:00 PM ET, the Buffaloes go head to head with the Northern Colorado Bears in a home game. There are currently no odds set for this game.

Colorado NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +10000 39th Bet $100 to win $10000 Preseason +9000 41st Bet $100 to win $9000

Colorado Team Stats

Colorado's +140 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.4 points per game (29th in college basketball) while giving up 68.9 per contest (125th in college basketball).

The Buffaloes are 5-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Colorado is 6-1 in games it was listed as favorites, and has a single win (1-1) in games it was listed as underdogs.

Colorado Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-1 | Q2 Record: 2-1 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 5-0

0-1 | 2-1 | 0-0 | 5-0 When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Colorado is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

Colorado has five wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Colorado Players

The Buffaloes points and assists leader is KJ Simpson. He racks up 19.4 points per game and contributes 4.4 assists.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. paces Colorado with 6.9 rebounds per game.

Tristan da Silva is the top three-point shooter for the Buffaloes, hitting 1.8 per contest.

Simpson leads the team with 1.7 steals per game. Luke O'Brien collects 0.7 blocks a game to pace Colorado.

