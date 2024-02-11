The Denver Broncos have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 14.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +900

+900 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Broncos Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Broncos are 12th-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+10000), but only 13th-best according to computer rankings.

The Broncos were +5000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +10000, which is the 15th-smallest change in the entire league.

The Broncos' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1%.

Denver Betting Insights

Denver has beaten the spread five times in 13 games.

The Broncos have seen five of its 13 games go over the point total.

The Broncos have won three of the six games they were the moneyline favorite this season (50%).

This season, Denver has won four out of the seven games in which it has been the underdog.

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranks third-worst in the NFL (377.4 yards allowed per game), the Broncos have put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th in the NFL by totaling 300.8 yards per game.

The Broncos are putting up 22.1 points per game on offense this year (13th in NFL), and they are surrendering 23.8 points per game (23rd) on the other side of the ball.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson has 23 TD passes and eight picks in 13 games, completing 67.2% for 2,609 yards (200.7 per game).

Also, Wilson has run for 315 yards and two scores.

Courtland Sutton has 53 catches for 699 yards (53.8 per game) and 10 TDs in 13 games.

Javonte Williams has run for 650 yards (54.2 per game) and one touchdown in 12 games.

Jaleel McLaughlin has rushed for 321 yards (24.7 per game) and one TD in 13 games.

As a playmaker on defense, the Broncos' Alex Singleton has collected 134 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and two sacks in his 13 games.

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +100000 2 September 17 Commanders L 35-33 +150000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins L 70-20 +750 4 October 1 @ Bears W 31-28 +100000 5 October 8 Jets L 31-21 +100000 6 October 12 @ Chiefs L 19-8 +650 7 October 22 Packers W 19-17 +12500 8 October 29 Chiefs W 24-9 +650 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills W 24-22 +1800 11 November 19 Vikings W 21-20 +12500 12 November 26 Browns W 29-12 +4000 13 December 3 @ Texans L 22-17 +8000 14 December 10 @ Chargers W 24-7 +100000 15 December 16 @ Lions - +2000 16 December 24 Patriots - +150000 17 December 31 Chargers - +100000 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +100000

