On Sunday, January 21, 2024, the Washington Wizards (6-29) play the Denver Nuggets (25-12) at 6:00 PM ET on MNMT and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Wizards Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 21

Sunday, January 21 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: MNMT, ALT

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic puts up 26.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game for the Nuggets.

Michael Porter Jr. is putting up 16.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He's making 47.5% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is sinking 53.8% of his shots from the floor.

Jamal Murray gets the Nuggets 19.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while delivering 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Reggie Jackson gets the Nuggets 12.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma averages 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Tyus Jones averages 12.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.9 boards per contest.

Deni Avdija posts 11.9 points, 6.0 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 49.8% from the floor.

Daniel Gafford puts up 10.5 points, 7.6 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 68.8% from the floor (first in league).

Jordan Poole puts up 16.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 31.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Nuggets vs. Wizards Stat Comparison

Wizards Nuggets 115.1 Points Avg. 115.7 126.1 Points Allowed Avg. 110.6 47.9% Field Goal % 49.2% 35.3% Three Point % 37.4%

