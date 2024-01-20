Saturday's Big Sky schedule includes the Portland State Vikings (5-9) versus the Northern Colorado Bears (5-7), at 5:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northern Colorado vs. Portland State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Colorado Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

Delaynie Byrne: 15.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Hannah Simental: 15.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Gabi Fields: 8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Seneca Hackley: 8.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Tatum West: 7.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Portland State Players to Watch

Esmeralda Morales: 18.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

18.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Mia 'Uhila: 8.8 PTS, 5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Rhema Ogele: 10.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Lana Wenger: 6.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

6.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Joy Haltom: 2.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.