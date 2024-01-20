Saturday's Big Sky schedule includes the Northern Colorado Bears (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) against the Portland State Vikings (10-5, 1-1 Big Sky) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Colorado vs. Portland State Game Information

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

Saint Thomas: 18 PTS, 9.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

18 PTS, 9.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Brock Wisne: 11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Dejour Reaves: 14.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaron Rillie: 11.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Riley Abercrombie: 9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Portland State Players to Watch

Kaelen Allen: 10.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jorell Saterfield: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Johnson: 9.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Ismail Habib: 9.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Bobby Harvey: 8.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Northern Colorado vs. Portland State Stat Comparison

Northern Colorado Rank Northern Colorado AVG Portland State AVG Portland State Rank 62nd 80.1 Points Scored 72.5 242nd 327th 78.1 Points Allowed 69.9 148th 222nd 35.4 Rebounds 38 120th 298th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 9.9 108th 81st 8.6 3pt Made 7.8 153rd 140th 14.1 Assists 13.2 209th 195th 11.9 Turnovers 10.5 73rd

