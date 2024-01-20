Northern Colorado vs. Portland State January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big Sky schedule includes the Northern Colorado Bears (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) against the Portland State Vikings (10-5, 1-1 Big Sky) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Colorado vs. Portland State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northern Colorado Players to Watch
- Saint Thomas: 18 PTS, 9.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brock Wisne: 11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dejour Reaves: 14.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaron Rillie: 11.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Riley Abercrombie: 9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Portland State Players to Watch
- Kaelen Allen: 10.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jorell Saterfield: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Johnson: 9.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ismail Habib: 9.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bobby Harvey: 8.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Northern Colorado vs. Portland State Stat Comparison
|Northern Colorado Rank
|Northern Colorado AVG
|Portland State AVG
|Portland State Rank
|62nd
|80.1
|Points Scored
|72.5
|242nd
|327th
|78.1
|Points Allowed
|69.9
|148th
|222nd
|35.4
|Rebounds
|38
|120th
|298th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|108th
|81st
|8.6
|3pt Made
|7.8
|153rd
|140th
|14.1
|Assists
|13.2
|209th
|195th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|10.5
|73rd
