Denver vs. North Dakota January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Summit slate includes the Denver Pioneers (4-11) playing the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (4-11) at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Denver vs. North Dakota Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Denver Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Denver Players to Watch
- Jojo Jones: 13.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Emma Smith: 13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Makayla Minett: 6.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Emily Counsel: 11.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Angelina Robles: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Dakota Players to Watch
- Kacie Borowicz: 20.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nakiyah Hurst: 10.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sammiyah Hoskin: 6.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kiera Pemberton: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Miranda Vanderwal: 4.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.