Colorado vs. Oregon State January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Pac-12 slate includes the Colorado Buffaloes (11-4, 2-2 Pac-12) facing the Oregon State Beavers (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12) at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Colorado vs. Oregon State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Colorado Players to Watch
- KJ Simpson: 20.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- J'Vonne Hadley: 10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tristan da Silva: 15.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Luke O'Brien: 7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Jordan Pope: 17.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyler Bilodeau: 12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dexter Akanno: 12.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- KC Ibekwe: 6.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Michael Rataj: 6.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Colorado vs. Oregon State Stat Comparison
|Colorado Rank
|Colorado AVG
|Oregon State AVG
|Oregon State Rank
|49th
|81.2
|Points Scored
|71.0
|275th
|170th
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|139th
|125th
|37.7
|Rebounds
|34.9
|247th
|208th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|302nd
|249th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.1
|297th
|22nd
|17.5
|Assists
|11.5
|315th
|313th
|13.5
|Turnovers
|12.3
|238th
