Saturday's Pac-12 slate includes the Colorado Buffaloes (11-4, 2-2 Pac-12) facing the Oregon State Beavers (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12) at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado vs. Oregon State Game Information

Colorado Players to Watch

KJ Simpson: 20.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK J'Vonne Hadley: 10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Tristan da Silva: 15.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Luke O'Brien: 7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Oregon State Players to Watch

Jordan Pope: 17.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyler Bilodeau: 12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Dexter Akanno: 12.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK KC Ibekwe: 6.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Michael Rataj: 6.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Colorado vs. Oregon State Stat Comparison

Colorado Rank Colorado AVG Oregon State AVG Oregon State Rank 49th 81.2 Points Scored 71.0 275th 170th 71.2 Points Allowed 69.5 139th 125th 37.7 Rebounds 34.9 247th 208th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 7.5 302nd 249th 6.8 3pt Made 6.1 297th 22nd 17.5 Assists 11.5 315th 313th 13.5 Turnovers 12.3 238th

