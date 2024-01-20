Saturday's MWC slate includes the Wyoming Cowgirls (8-6) facing the Colorado State Rams (9-4) at 4:00 PM ET.

Colorado State vs. Wyoming Game Information

Colorado State Players to Watch

McKenna Hofschild: 23.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 8.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Wyoming Players to Watch

Allyson Fertig: 13.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

