Air Force vs. New Mexico January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MWC schedule includes the Air Force Falcons (7-6, 0-1 MWC) against the New Mexico Lobos (13-2, 1-1 MWC), at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Air Force vs. New Mexico Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Air Force Players to Watch
- Ethan Taylor: 17.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Beau Becker: 14.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kellan Boylan: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jeffrey Mills: 8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rytis Petraitis: 17.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Donovan Dent: 16.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- JT Toppin: 12.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Nelly Junior Joseph: 9.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jaelen House: 14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tru Washington: 9.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Air Force vs. New Mexico Stat Comparison
|Air Force Rank
|Air Force AVG
|New Mexico AVG
|New Mexico Rank
|311th
|68.5
|Points Scored
|82.9
|33rd
|84th
|66.8
|Points Allowed
|67.3
|93rd
|349th
|31.4
|Rebounds
|40.2
|46th
|353rd
|6.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|108th
|124th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|6.5
|269th
|90th
|15.2
|Assists
|15.9
|56th
|182nd
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.1
|52nd
