Nuggets vs. Celtics January 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two of the NBA's best players will be squaring off when Jayson Tatum (27.1 points per game, 10th in league) and the Boston Celtics (27-7) welcome in Nikola Jokic (26.1, 13th) and the Denver Nuggets (25-12) on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Nuggets vs. Celtics Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Nuggets Games
- January 16 at the 76ers
- January 7 at home vs the Pistons
- January 10 at the Jazz
- January 14 at home vs the Pacers
- January 12 at home vs the Pelicans
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic generates 26.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game for the Nuggets.
- The Nuggets are getting 16.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this year.
- Aaron Gordon gives the Nuggets 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jamal Murray gives the Nuggets 19.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while putting up 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Reggie Jackson gives the Nuggets 12 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum averages 27.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.
- Jaylen Brown averages 22.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Derrick White puts up 16.8 points, 4 boards and 5.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Jrue Holiday averages 13 points, 4.7 assists and 6.5 rebounds.
- Kristaps Porzingis posts 20.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 33.1% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per game.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nuggets vs. Celtics Stat Comparison
|Celtics
|Nuggets
|121
|Points Avg.
|115.7
|110.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.6
|48%
|Field Goal %
|49.2%
|37.3%
|Three Point %
|37.4%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.