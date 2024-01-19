Two of the NBA's best players will be squaring off when Jayson Tatum (27.1 points per game, 10th in league) and the Boston Celtics (27-7) welcome in Nikola Jokic (26.1, 13th) and the Denver Nuggets (25-12) on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Nuggets vs. Celtics Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 19

Friday, January 19 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic generates 26.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets are getting 16.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this year.

Aaron Gordon gives the Nuggets 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray gives the Nuggets 19.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while putting up 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Reggie Jackson gives the Nuggets 12 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum averages 27.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Jaylen Brown averages 22.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Derrick White puts up 16.8 points, 4 boards and 5.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Jrue Holiday averages 13 points, 4.7 assists and 6.5 rebounds.

Kristaps Porzingis posts 20.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 33.1% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per game.

Nuggets vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Celtics Nuggets 121 Points Avg. 115.7 110.4 Points Allowed Avg. 110.6 48% Field Goal % 49.2% 37.3% Three Point % 37.4%

