The Colorado State Rams (13-1, 1-0 MWC) face the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC) in a clash of MWC squads at 10:30 PM ET on Friday. The game will be available on Fox Sports 1.

Colorado State vs. UNLV Game Information

Colorado State Players to Watch

Isaiah Stevens: 17.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Nique Clifford: 13.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Joel Scott: 12.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK Patrick Cartier: 13.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Joe Palmer: 6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

UNLV Players to Watch

Luis Rodriguez: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Dedan Thomas Jr.: 12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kalib Boone: 12.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Justin Webster: 9.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Cottrell: 6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Colorado State vs. UNLV Stat Comparison

Colorado State Rank Colorado State AVG UNLV AVG UNLV Rank 24th 84.1 Points Scored 77.5 121st 116th 68.2 Points Allowed 68.1 111th 333rd 32.6 Rebounds 35.8 217th 349th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 8.9 203rd 87th 8.5 3pt Made 7.8 150th 3rd 20.6 Assists 15.5 76th 60th 10.3 Turnovers 10.5 77th

