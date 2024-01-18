Northern Colorado vs. Sacramento State January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Sacramento State Hornets (1-11) face the Northern Colorado Bears (4-7) in a matchup of Big Sky teams at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday.
Northern Colorado vs. Sacramento State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
Northern Colorado Players to Watch
- Delaynie Byrne: 15.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Hannah Simental: 14.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gabi Fields: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Seneca Hackley: 8.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tatum West: 7.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Summah Hanson: 14.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Benthe Versteeg: 9.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Solape Amusan: 5.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Irune Orio: 5.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sophia Lee: 4.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
