The Sacramento State Hornets (4-10, 0-2 Big Sky) play a fellow Big Sky team, the Northern Colorado Bears (7-6, 1-0 Big Sky), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Northern Colorado vs. Sacramento State Game Information

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

Saint Thomas: 17.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Brock Wisne: 11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Dejour Reaves: 14.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Riley Abercrombie: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaron Rillie: 12.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sacramento State Players to Watch

Duncan Powell: 13.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Zee Hamoda: 12.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Austin Patterson: 8.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Alex Kovatchev: 6.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Brandon Betson: 10.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northern Colorado vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison

Northern Colorado Rank Northern Colorado AVG Sacramento State AVG Sacramento State Rank 72nd 79.6 Points Scored 71.6 262nd 320th 77.8 Points Allowed 73.1 233rd 223rd 35.7 Rebounds 38.9 85th 287th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 10.4 76th 86th 8.5 3pt Made 9.0 63rd 174th 13.6 Assists 14.4 118th 204th 12.0 Turnovers 15.5 357th

