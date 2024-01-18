The Denver Pioneers (4-10) face the North Dakota State Bison (6-7) in a clash of Summit teams at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Denver vs. North Dakota State Game Information

Denver Players to Watch

Jojo Jones: 13.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Emma Smith: 12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

Emily Counsel: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Makayla Minett: 6.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

Angelina Robles: 7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Heaven Hamling: 13.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Elle Evans: 11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

Abbie Draper: 9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Abby Krzewinski: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Avery Koenen: 5.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

