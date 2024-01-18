Denver vs. North Dakota State January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Denver Pioneers (4-10) face the North Dakota State Bison (6-7) in a clash of Summit teams at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Denver vs. North Dakota State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Denver Players to Watch
- Jojo Jones: 13.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Emma Smith: 12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- Emily Counsel: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Makayla Minett: 6.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Angelina Robles: 7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
North Dakota State Players to Watch
- Heaven Hamling: 13.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Elle Evans: 11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Abbie Draper: 9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Abby Krzewinski: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Avery Koenen: 5.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
