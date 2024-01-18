Colorado vs. Oregon January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) play the Oregon Ducks (11-3, 3-0 Pac-12) in a clash of Pac-12 squads at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.
Colorado vs. Oregon Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Colorado Players to Watch
- KJ Simpson: 20.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- J'Vonne Hadley: 10.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tristan da Silva: 15.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 9.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Luke O'Brien: 7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Oregon Players to Watch
- Jermaine Couisnard: 13.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kwame Evans Jr.: 9.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kario Oquendo: 10.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jackson Shelstad: 14.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jadrian Tracey: 7.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Colorado vs. Oregon Stat Comparison
|Colorado Rank
|Colorado AVG
|Oregon AVG
|Oregon Rank
|49th
|81.8
|Points Scored
|77.9
|110th
|161st
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|70.5
|157th
|123rd
|37.9
|Rebounds
|35.9
|211th
|190th
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|247th
|248th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.6
|170th
|17th
|18.0
|Assists
|13.9
|148th
|314th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|10.5
|77th
