Air Force vs. Colorado State January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Colorado State Rams (9-3) meet the Air Force Falcons (8-7) in a matchup of MWC squads at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.
Air Force vs. Colorado State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Air Force Players to Watch
- Madison Smith: 12.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Milahnie Perry: 15.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jayda McNabb: 6.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Taylor Britt: 4.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keelie O'Hollaren: 9.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Colorado State Players to Watch
- McKenna Hofschild: 22.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 8.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hannah Ronsiek: 9.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kendyll Kinzer: 8.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Sydney Mech: 6.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Cailyn Crocker: 5.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
