Colorado State vs. Air Force January 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Air Force Falcons (7-6, 0-1 MWC) meet a fellow MWC team, the Colorado State Rams (13-1, 1-0 MWC), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Moby Arena. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via MW Network.
Colorado State vs. Air Force Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Colorado State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Stevens: 17.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nique Clifford: 13.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Joel Scott: 12.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Patrick Cartier: 13.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Joe Palmer: 6.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Air Force Players to Watch
- Ethan Taylor: 17.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Beau Becker: 14.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kellan Boylan: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jeffrey Mills: 8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rytis Petraitis: 17.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
Colorado State vs. Air Force Stat Comparison
|Colorado State Rank
|Colorado State AVG
|Air Force AVG
|Air Force Rank
|27th
|84.1
|Points Scored
|68.5
|307th
|116th
|68.2
|Points Allowed
|66.8
|90th
|330th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|31.4
|349th
|349th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|352nd
|87th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|8.1
|127th
|3rd
|20.6
|Assists
|15.2
|91st
|59th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|11.8
|186th
