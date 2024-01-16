Air Force vs. Colorado State January 16 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's MWC slate includes the Colorado State Rams (13-1, 1-0 MWC) meeting the Air Force Falcons (7-6, 0-1 MWC) at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Air Force vs. Colorado State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Air Force Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Air Force Players to Watch
- Ethan Taylor: 17.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Beau Becker: 14.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kellan Boylan: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jeffrey Mills: 8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rytis Petraitis: 17.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Colorado State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Stevens: 17.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nique Clifford: 13.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Joel Scott: 12.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Patrick Cartier: 13.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Joe Palmer: 6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Air Force vs. Colorado State Stat Comparison
|Colorado State Rank
|Colorado State AVG
|Air Force AVG
|Air Force Rank
|27th
|84.1
|Points Scored
|68.5
|307th
|116th
|68.2
|Points Allowed
|66.8
|90th
|330th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|31.4
|349th
|349th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|352nd
|87th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|8.1
|127th
|3rd
|20.6
|Assists
|15.2
|91st
|59th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|11.8
|186th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.