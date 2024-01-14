On Sunday, January 14, 2024, the Denver Nuggets (23-11) hit the court against the Indiana Pacers (17-14) at 3:30 PM ET on ALT and BSIN.

Nuggets vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 14

Sunday, January 14 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ALT, BSIN

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic averages 26.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Michael Porter Jr. posts 16.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.0% from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made treys per contest.

Reggie Jackson averages 12.3 points, 4.4 assists and 2.1 boards per game.

Jamal Murray averages 19.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 44.5% from downtown with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 10.2 points, 2.1 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.0% from the field and 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made treys per game.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton delivers 24.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 12.7 assists per game for the Pacers.

On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gets the Pacers 17.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (eighth in league).

Buddy Hield gives the Pacers 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while putting up 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Bennedict Mathurin gives the Pacers 13.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown is averaging 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He is making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 30.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.

Nuggets vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Nuggets Pacers 115.3 Points Avg. 126.6 110.3 Points Allowed Avg. 124.8 49.0% Field Goal % 50.9% 37.7% Three Point % 39.0%

