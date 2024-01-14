Colorado vs. Stanford January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Colorado Buffaloes (11-1) against the Stanford Cardinal (12-1), at 2:00 PM ET.
Colorado vs. Stanford Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Colorado Players to Watch
- Jaylyn Sherrod: 14.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aaronette Vonleh: 15.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Frida Formann: 14.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Quay Miller: 9.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kindyll Wetta: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Stanford Players to Watch
- Cameron Brink: 18.6 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.4 BLK
- Kiki Iriafen: 16.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elena Bosgana: 8.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hannah Jump: 11.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nunu Agara: 9.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
