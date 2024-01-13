Saturday's Big Sky schedule includes the Montana State Bobcats (6-7, 1-1 Big Sky) against the Northern Colorado Bears (6-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Colorado vs. Montana State Game Information

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

Saint Thomas: 17.2 PTS, 9.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Dejour Reaves: 14.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Brock Wisne: 11.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Riley Abercrombie: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jaron Rillie: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Montana State Players to Watch

Robert Ford III: 13.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Brian Goracke: 15.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Brandon Walker: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tyler Patterson: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Eddie Turner III: 8.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Northern Colorado vs. Montana State Stat Comparison

Montana State Rank Montana State AVG Northern Colorado AVG Northern Colorado Rank 225th 73.2 Points Scored 78.2 103rd 233rd 73.0 Points Allowed 77.1 309th 353rd 30.7 Rebounds 35.7 227th 355th 6.0 Off. Rebounds 7.8 287th 55th 9.2 3pt Made 8.6 83rd 207th 13.2 Assists 14.0 149th 96th 10.8 Turnovers 12.3 229th

