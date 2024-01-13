The USC Trojans (6-7, 0-2 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 team, the Colorado Buffaloes (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at CU Events Center. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN2.

Colorado vs. USC Game Information

Colorado Players to Watch

KJ Simpson: 20.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Tristan da Silva: 15.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK J'Vonne Hadley: 10.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 9.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Luke O'Brien: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

USC Players to Watch

Boogie Ellis: 18.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Isaiah Collier: 15.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kobe Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Joshua Morgan: 6.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK

6.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK DJ Rodman: 5.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Colorado vs. USC Stat Comparison

Colorado Rank Colorado AVG USC AVG USC Rank 21st 85.1 Points Scored 77.5 124th 128th 69.0 Points Allowed 74.8 272nd 67th 39.6 Rebounds 36.7 178th 122nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 9.8 122nd 208th 7.3 3pt Made 8.2 116th 11th 18.9 Assists 14.8 102nd 306th 13.4 Turnovers 13.5 311th

