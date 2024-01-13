The USC Trojans (6-7, 0-2 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 team, the Colorado Buffaloes (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at CU Events Center. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN2.

Colorado vs. USC Game Information

Colorado Players to Watch

  • KJ Simpson: 20.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tristan da Silva: 15.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • J'Vonne Hadley: 10.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 9.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Luke O'Brien: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

USC Players to Watch

  • Boogie Ellis: 18.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Isaiah Collier: 15.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kobe Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Joshua Morgan: 6.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • DJ Rodman: 5.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Colorado vs. USC Stat Comparison

Colorado Rank Colorado AVG USC AVG USC Rank
21st 85.1 Points Scored 77.5 124th
128th 69.0 Points Allowed 74.8 272nd
67th 39.6 Rebounds 36.7 178th
122nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 9.8 122nd
208th 7.3 3pt Made 8.2 116th
11th 18.9 Assists 14.8 102nd
306th 13.4 Turnovers 13.5 311th

