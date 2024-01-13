Colorado vs. USC January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The USC Trojans (6-7, 0-2 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 team, the Colorado Buffaloes (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at CU Events Center. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN2.
Colorado vs. USC Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Colorado Players to Watch
- KJ Simpson: 20.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tristan da Silva: 15.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- J'Vonne Hadley: 10.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 9.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Luke O'Brien: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
USC Players to Watch
- Boogie Ellis: 18.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Isaiah Collier: 15.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Joshua Morgan: 6.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK
- DJ Rodman: 5.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Colorado vs. USC Stat Comparison
|Colorado Rank
|Colorado AVG
|USC AVG
|USC Rank
|21st
|85.1
|Points Scored
|77.5
|124th
|128th
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|74.8
|272nd
|67th
|39.6
|Rebounds
|36.7
|178th
|122nd
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|122nd
|208th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|8.2
|116th
|11th
|18.9
|Assists
|14.8
|102nd
|306th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|13.5
|311th
