Colorado State vs. New Mexico January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Colorado State Rams (9-3) play the New Mexico Lobos (10-4) in a matchup of MWC teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Colorado State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colorado State Players to Watch
- McKenna Hofschild: 22.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 8.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hannah Ronsiek: 9.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kendyll Kinzer: 8.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Sydney Mech: 6.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Cailyn Crocker: 5.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Paula Reus: 12.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Charlotte Kohl: 8.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Aniyah Augmon: 11.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nyah Wilson: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Viane Cumber: 11.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.