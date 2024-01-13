Air Force vs. UNLV January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:18 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Saturday's MWC slate includes the Air Force Falcons (7-7) against the UNLV Rebels (11-1) at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Air Force vs. UNLV Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Air Force Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Air Force Players to Watch
- Madison Smith: 12.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Milahnie Perry: 14.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jayda McNabb: 6.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Taylor Britt: 4.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keelie O'Hollaren: 9.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UNLV Players to Watch
- Desi-Rae Young: 19.0 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kiara Jackson: 13.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alyssa Brown: 6.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nneka Obiazor: 6.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.