Air Force vs. San Jose State January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MWC slate includes the Air Force Falcons (7-5, 0-0 MWC) facing the San Jose State Spartans (7-6, 0-0 MWC) at 9:30 PM ET on MW Network.
Air Force vs. San Jose State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Air Force Players to Watch
- Ethan Taylor: 17.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Beau Becker: 15.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kellan Boylan: 8.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jeffrey Mills: 8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rytis Petraitis: 18.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Myron Amey Jr.: 14.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 13.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tibet Gorener: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trey Anderson: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Adrame Diongue: 5.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
Air Force vs. San Jose State Stat Comparison
|Air Force Rank
|Air Force AVG
|San Jose State AVG
|San Jose State Rank
|298th
|69.2
|Points Scored
|75.7
|168th
|52nd
|65.0
|Points Allowed
|71.1
|180th
|347th
|31.7
|Rebounds
|33.6
|304th
|355th
|6.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|315th
|83rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|8.8
|70th
|71st
|15.6
|Assists
|14.5
|114th
|166th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|10.3
|61st
