Friday's Pac-12 slate includes the Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) facing the California Golden Bears (10-3) at 9:00 PM ET.

Colorado vs. Cal Game Information

Colorado Players to Watch

Jaylyn Sherrod: 13.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Aaronette Vonleh: 15.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Frida Formann: 15.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Quay Miller: 10.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Kindyll Wetta: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cal Players to Watch

Leilani McIntosh: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 6.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 6.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Marta Suarez: 13.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK McKayla Williams: 8.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Ugonne Onyiah: 6.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK Kemery Martin: 7.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

