Thursday's Big Sky slate includes the Montana Grizzlies (7-5, 0-1 Big Sky) playing the Northern Colorado Bears (5-6, 0-0 Big Sky) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Northern Colorado vs. Montana Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Colorado Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

Saint Thomas: 18.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Dejour Reaves: 14.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Brock Wisne: 11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Riley Abercrombie: 9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaron Rillie: 8.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Montana Players to Watch

Laolu Oke: 8.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Aanen Moody: 15.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Money Williams: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Dischon Thomas: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Te'Jon Sawyer: 8.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Colorado vs. Montana Stat Comparison

Montana Rank Montana AVG Northern Colorado AVG Northern Colorado Rank 181st 75.1 Points Scored 76.9 129th 190th 71.2 Points Allowed 77.1 309th 160th 37.1 Rebounds 36.2 210th 229th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 8.3 248th 283rd 6.3 3pt Made 8.4 100th 82nd 15.4 Assists 13.5 177th 74th 10.5 Turnovers 12.5 247th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.