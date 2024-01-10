The Colorado Buffaloes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 team, the California Golden Bears (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Haas Pavilion. The game will start at 11:00 PM ET and is available via ESPNU.

Colorado vs. Cal Game Information

Colorado Players to Watch

  • KJ Simpson: 19.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tristan da Silva: 15.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • J'Vonne Hadley: 10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Luke O'Brien: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Cal Players to Watch

  • Fardaws Aimaq: 16.9 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jaylon Tyson: 19.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jalen Cole: 16.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Keonte Kennedy: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Grant Newell: 5.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Colorado vs. Cal Stat Comparison

Cal Rank Cal AVG Colorado AVG Colorado Rank
157th 76.0 Points Scored 86.2 15th
294th 75.9 Points Allowed 69.0 128th
135th 37.6 Rebounds 38.7 96th
82nd 10.5 Off. Rebounds 9.7 132nd
63rd 9.0 3pt Made 7.4 195th
306th 11.6 Assists 19.4 7th
227th 12.3 Turnovers 13.3 295th

