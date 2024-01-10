Wednesday's MWC schedule includes the Nevada Wolf Pack (6-7) facing the Air Force Falcons (7-6) at 9:30 PM ET.

Air Force vs. Nevada Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Air Force Players to Watch

Madison Smith: 12.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Milahnie Perry: 14.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Jayda McNabb: 5.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

5.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Taylor Britt: 4.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Keelie O'Hollaren: 9.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Nevada Players to Watch

Audrey Roden: 13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Lexie Givens: 7.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.5 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.5 BLK Dymonique Maxie: 5.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Claire Jacobs: 10.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Kennedy Lee: 5.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

