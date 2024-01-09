High school basketball is happening today in Summit County, Colorado, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Summit County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Basalt High School at Summit High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on January 8

12:00 AM MT on January 8 Location: Frisco, CO

Frisco, CO Conference: Western Slope

Western Slope How to Stream: Watch Here

Basalt High School at Summit High School