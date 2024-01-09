Eagle County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Eagle County, Colorado today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Eagle County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Basalt High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on January 8
- Location: Frisco, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Basalt High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on January 9
- Location: Frisco, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
De Beque High School at Vail Christian High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on January 9
- Location: Edwards, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moffat County High School at Eagle Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 9
- Location: Gypsum, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
