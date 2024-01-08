Weld County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
In Weld County, Colorado, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wheat Ridge High School at Greeley West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lone Star High School at Briggsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Briggsdale, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
