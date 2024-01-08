Should you wager on Valeri Nichushkin to light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche and the Boston Bruins face off on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Nichushkin stats and insights

  • In 16 of 38 games this season, Nichushkin has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.
  • On the power play he has 11 goals, plus three assists.
  • Nichushkin averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 101 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nichushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Panthers 2 1 1 18:39 Home L 8-4
1/4/2024 Stars 0 0 0 24:16 Away W 5-4 OT
1/2/2024 Islanders 2 2 0 20:54 Home W 5-4 OT
12/31/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 22:59 Home W 3-1
12/29/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:40 Away W 2-1
12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 25:06 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 22:52 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 3 0 3 29:05 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 25:47 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:52 Home W 6-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.