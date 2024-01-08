Will Samuel Girard Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 8?
On Monday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Boston Bruins. Is Samuel Girard going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Samuel Girard score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Girard stats and insights
- Girard has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
- Girard has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 4.5% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 101 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Girard recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|17:38
|Home
|L 8-4
|1/4/2024
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:32
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|1/2/2024
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:58
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/31/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|20:52
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|22:22
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|23:19
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:51
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:33
|Away
|L 7-0
Avalanche vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
