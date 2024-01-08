On Monday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Boston Bruins. Is Samuel Girard going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Samuel Girard score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Girard stats and insights

Girard has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

Girard has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 4.5% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 101 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Girard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Panthers 1 0 1 17:38 Home L 8-4 1/4/2024 Stars 0 0 0 20:32 Away W 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Islanders 1 0 1 16:58 Home W 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:18 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:52 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 22:22 Home W 8-2 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:19 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:33 Away L 7-0

Avalanche vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN

ESPN+, ALT, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

