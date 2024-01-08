The NBA lineup today, which includes the Boston Celtics versus the Indiana Pacers as one of six games, is sure to please.

Today's NBA Games

The Charlotte Hornets play host to the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls hit the road the Hornets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-CHI

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHA Record: 8-25

8-25 CHI Record: 16-21

16-21 CHA Stats: 109.5 PPG (27th in NBA), 120.1 Opp. PPG (25th)

109.5 PPG (27th in NBA), 120.1 Opp. PPG (25th) CHI Stats: 109.1 PPG (28th in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

CHA Key Player: Terry Rozier (23.7 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 7.1 APG)

Terry Rozier (23.7 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 7.1 APG) CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (22.2 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 5.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CHI -6.5

CHI -6.5 CHI Odds to Win: -275

-275 CHA Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 216.5 points

The Indiana Pacers face the Boston Celtics

The Celtics go on the road to face the Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 20-15

20-15 BOS Record: 28-7

28-7 IND Stats: 126.8 PPG (first in NBA), 124.2 Opp. PPG (29th)

126.8 PPG (first in NBA), 124.2 Opp. PPG (29th) BOS Stats: 120.9 PPG (fifth in NBA), 110.1 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (24.1 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 12.6 APG)

Tyrese Haliburton (24.1 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 12.6 APG) BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.5 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -3.5

BOS -3.5 BOS Odds to Win: -155

-155 IND Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 244.5 points

The Washington Wizards play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder go on the road to face the Wizards on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MNMT and BSOK

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 6-29

6-29 OKC Record: 23-11

23-11 WAS Stats: 115.1 PPG (15th in NBA), 126.1 Opp. PPG (30th)

115.1 PPG (15th in NBA), 126.1 Opp. PPG (30th) OKC Stats: 121.8 PPG (fourth in NBA), 114.2 Opp. PPG (15th)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Kyle Kuzma (22.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.1 APG) OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 6.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: OKC -11.5

OKC -11.5 OKC Odds to Win: -650

-650 WAS Odds to Win: +475

+475 Total: 246.5 points

The Miami Heat face the Houston Rockets

The Rockets hit the road the Heat on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN and Space City Home Network

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIA Record: 20-15

20-15 HOU Record: 18-16

18-16 MIA Stats: 112.5 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (ninth)

112.5 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (ninth) HOU Stats: 112.5 PPG (23rd in NBA), 109.9 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (22.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Bam Adebayo (22.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 3.9 APG) HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (21.4 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 5.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIA -4.5

MIA -4.5 MIA Odds to Win: -185

-185 HOU Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 219.5 points

The Milwaukee Bucks play the Utah Jazz

The Jazz hope to pick up a road win at the Bucks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI and KJZZ

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIL Record: 25-11

25-11 UTA Record: 17-20

17-20 MIL Stats: 124.3 PPG (second in NBA), 119.5 Opp. PPG (24th)

124.3 PPG (second in NBA), 119.5 Opp. PPG (24th) UTA Stats: 114.6 PPG (18th in NBA), 118.7 Opp. PPG (23rd)

Players to Watch

MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.5 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 5.8 APG)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.5 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 5.8 APG) UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.6 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 1.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -9.5

MIL -9.5 MIL Odds to Win: -450

-450 UTA Odds to Win: +350

+350 Total: 244.5 points

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Phoenix Suns

The Suns look to pull off a road win at the Clippers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, and AZFamily

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAC Record: 22-13

22-13 PHO Record: 19-17

19-17 LAC Stats: 116.6 PPG (10th in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)

116.6 PPG (10th in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (sixth) PHO Stats: 115.4 PPG (14th in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (14th)

Players to Watch

LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (24.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Kawhi Leonard (24.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 3.5 APG) PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (29.6 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 6.0 APG)

