Will Nathan MacKinnon Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 8?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game against the Boston Bruins is slated for Monday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Nathan MacKinnon find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)
MacKinnon stats and insights
- MacKinnon has scored in 17 of 40 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
- On the power play he has five goals, plus 21 assists.
- MacKinnon's shooting percentage is 12.3%, and he averages 4.5 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
MacKinnon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|19:50
|Home
|L 8-4
|1/4/2024
|Stars
|3
|2
|1
|26:47
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|1/2/2024
|Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|23:09
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/31/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|25:50
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/29/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|23:37
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|24:36
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|21:51
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|5
|4
|1
|22:51
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:26
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|4
|2
|2
|21:07
|Home
|W 6-2
Avalanche vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN
