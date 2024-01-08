The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0) and the No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0) square off for the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship on January 8, 2024, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Michigan sports the 72nd-ranked offense this season (378.4 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking first with only 243.1 yards allowed per game. Washington's offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 10th-best in the FBS with 473.6 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is ceding 404.4 total yards per game, which ranks 98th.

Read on to see all the details on how to watch this game on ESPN.

Michigan vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

National Championship Odds

Michigan vs. Washington Key Statistics

Michigan Washington 378.4 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 473.6 (6th) 243.1 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.4 (127th) 159.5 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.6 (102nd) 218.9 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 350 (1st) 8 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (51st) 25 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (37th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has 2,851 yards passing for Michigan, completing 73.2% of his passes and collecting 22 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 171 rushing yards (12.2 ypg) on 60 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Blake Corum, has carried the ball 237 times for 1,111 yards (79.4 per game), scoring 25 times.

This season, Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 113 times for 393 yards (28.1 per game) and three touchdowns, while also racking up 249 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson's team-high 735 yards as a receiver have come on 45 receptions (out of 62 targets) with 12 touchdowns.

Colston Loveland has caught 42 passes for 585 yards (41.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Cornelius Johnson has been the target of 63 passes and hauled in 44 grabs for 579 yards, an average of 41.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has compiled 4,648 yards on 66.5% passing while tossing 35 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

Dillon Johnson is his team's leading rusher with 222 carries for 1,162 yards, or 83 per game. He's found the end zone 16 times on the ground, as well.

Will Nixon has collected 194 yards (on 31 carries) with one touchdown.

Rome Odunze has collected 87 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 1,553 (110.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 128 times and has 13 touchdowns.

Ja'Lynn Polk has caught 65 passes and compiled 1,122 receiving yards (80.1 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Jalen McMillan's 39 receptions (on 54 targets) have netted him 526 yards (37.6 ypg) and four touchdowns.

