The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is set for Monday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Kurtis MacDermid find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

MacDermid stats and insights

MacDermid has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.

MacDermid has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.2 shots per game, and converts 28.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

MacDermid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 4:29 Home L 8-4 1/4/2024 Stars 0 0 0 4:48 Away W 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 4:23 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 4:22 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 4:07 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 6:00 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 3:08 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 4:25 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:09 Home W 6-2 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 3:24 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN

ESPN+, ALT, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.