The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is set for Monday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Kurtis MacDermid find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDermid stats and insights

  • MacDermid has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
  • MacDermid has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.2 shots per game, and converts 28.6% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

MacDermid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 4:29 Home L 8-4
1/4/2024 Stars 0 0 0 4:48 Away W 5-4 OT
12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 4:23 Home W 3-1
12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 4:22 Away W 2-1
12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 4:07 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 6:00 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 3:08 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 4:25 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:09 Home W 6-2
12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 3:24 Home L 5-2

Avalanche vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

