Will Josh Manson Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 8?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Boston Bruins on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, is Josh Manson a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Manson stats and insights
- In five of 37 games this season, Manson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
- Manson has no points on the power play.
- Manson averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.5%.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Manson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:49
|Home
|L 8-4
|1/4/2024
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:20
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|1/2/2024
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/31/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|18:25
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/29/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:58
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|20:47
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|19:27
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|21:21
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|W 6-2
Avalanche vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
