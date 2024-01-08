Jefferson County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Jefferson County, Colorado today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Beth Eden Baptist School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheat Ridge High School at Greeley West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evergreen High School at Battle Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Edwards, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.