Douglas County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Douglas County, Colorado, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Douglas County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Columbine High School at Highlands Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valor Christian High School at Smoky Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
