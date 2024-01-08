Among the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Colorado Avalanche face the Boston Bruins on Monday at Ball Arena -- starting at 9:00 PM ET -- are the Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon and the Bruins' David Pastrnak.

Avalanche vs. Bruins Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is MacKinnon, with 65 points (22 goals, 43 assists) and an average ice time of 22:48 per game.

Through 40 games, Mikko Rantanen has scored 20 goals and picked up 30 assists.

Cale Makar has posted nine goals and 38 assists for Colorado.

Ivan Prosvetov's record is 4-3-1. He has conceded 26 goals (3.2 goals against average) and racked up 222 saves with an .895% save percentage (49th in league).

Bruins Players to Watch

Pastrnak has totaled 24 goals (0.6 per game) and dished out 31 assists (0.8 per game), averaging 4.9 shots per game and shooting 12.8%. This places him among the leaders for Boston with 55 total points (1.4 per game).

Brad Marchand's 35 points this season, including 15 goals and 20 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Boston.

This season, Boston's Charlie Coyle has 28 points, courtesy of 14 goals (third on team) and 14 assists (fifth).

In the crease, Jeremy Swayman has a record of 11-3-4 in 19 games this season, conceding 45 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 528 saves and a .921 save percentage, seventh-best in the league.

Avalanche vs. Bruins Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Bruins AVG Bruins Rank 2nd 3.68 Goals Scored 3.37 9th 18th 3.15 Goals Allowed 2.66 5th 10th 31.9 Shots 30.4 17th 6th 28.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 25th 8th 24.67% Power Play % 26.96% 5th 10th 82.73% Penalty Kill % 85.92% 3rd

