Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Arapahoe County, Colorado today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Elizabeth High School at Littleton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 8

7:00 PM MT on January 8 Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbine High School at Highlands Ranch High School