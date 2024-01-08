Adams County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Adams County, Colorado? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jefferson Academy at Eagle Ridge Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Brighton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valor Christian High School at Smoky Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Academy at Timnath High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Timnath, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
