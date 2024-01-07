Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sunday college basketball slate should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among those games is the Mississippi State Bulldogs playing the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Duke Blue Devils vs. Virginia Cavaliers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: John Paul Jones Arena
- Location: Charlottesville, Virginia
How to Watch Duke vs. Virginia
- TV: WPIX
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
George Mason Patriots vs. Duquesne Dukes
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
How to Watch George Mason vs. Duquesne
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
George Mason Patriots vs. Duquesne Dukes
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
How to Watch George Mason vs. Duquesne
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
George Mason Patriots vs. Duquesne Dukes
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
How to Watch George Mason vs. Duquesne
- TV: CBS Sports Network Canada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kentucky Wildcats vs. Tennessee Volunteers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kentucky Wildcats vs. Tennessee Volunteers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Duke Blue Devils vs. Virginia Cavaliers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: John Paul Jones Arena
- Location: Charlottesville, Virginia
How to Watch Duke vs. Virginia
- TV: CW
Duke Blue Devils vs. Virginia Cavaliers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: John Paul Jones Arena
- Location: Charlottesville, Virginia
How to Watch Duke vs. Virginia
- TV: Peachtree TV
Duke Blue Devils vs. Virginia Cavaliers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: John Paul Jones Arena
- Location: Charlottesville, Virginia
How to Watch Duke vs. Virginia
- TV: WGN Canada
Duke Blue Devils vs. Virginia Cavaliers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: John Paul Jones Arena
- Location: Charlottesville, Virginia
How to Watch Duke vs. Virginia
- TV: Univision
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.