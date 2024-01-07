How to Watch the South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (13-0) will look to build on a 13-game winning streak when hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Colonial Life Arena. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.
South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 78.8 points per game, 27.8 more points than the 51 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 51 points, Mississippi State is 13-3.
- South Carolina is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 78.8 points.
- The Gamecocks record 33 more points per game (90.8) than the Bulldogs give up (57.8).
- South Carolina is 13-0 when scoring more than 57.8 points.
- Mississippi State is 13-3 when allowing fewer than 90.8 points.
- The Gamecocks shoot 51.6% from the field, 15.1% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
- The Bulldogs' 45.9 shooting percentage from the field is 17.1 higher than the Gamecocks have conceded.
South Carolina Leaders
- Jerkaila Jordan: 17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60)
- Jessika Carter: 14.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 2 BLK, 51.9 FG%
- Lauren Park-Lane: 9.9 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55)
- Debreasha Powe: 11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (38-for-91)
- Erynn Barnum: 9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 45.6 FG%
Mississippi State Leaders
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|W 93-62
|Stroh Center
|12/30/2023
|@ East Carolina
|W 73-36
|Minges Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ Florida
|W 89-66
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/7/2024
|Mississippi State
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|1/15/2024
|Kentucky
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Colorado State
|W 82-75
|Moby Arena
|12/29/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 99-35
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|Vanderbilt
|L 71-66
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/14/2024
|Ole Miss
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
