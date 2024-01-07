Today's Serie A slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is AC Milan squaring off against Empoli FC.

We have everything you need in terms of how to watch today's Serie A action right here. Check out the links below.

Watch Empoli FC vs AC Milan

AC Milan travels to face Empoli FC at Carlo Castellani in Empoli.

Game Time: 6:30 AM ET

6:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: AC Milan (-165)

AC Milan (-165) Underdog: Empoli FC (+400)

Empoli FC (+400) Draw: (+295)

Watch Torino FC vs SSC Napoli

SSC Napoli journeys to play Torino FC at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: SSC Napoli (+155)

SSC Napoli (+155) Underdog: Torino FC (+180)

Torino FC (+180) Draw: (+210)

Watch Udinese vs Lazio

Lazio travels to take on Udinese at Stadio Friuli in Udine.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Lazio (+135)

Lazio (+135) Underdog: Udinese (+210)

Udinese (+210) Draw: (+210)

Watch Salernitana vs Juventus

Juventus makes the trip to match up with Salernitana at Stadio Arechi in Salerno.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Juventus (-275)

Juventus (-275) Underdog: Salernitana (+700)

Salernitana (+700) Draw: (+360)

Watch AS Roma vs Atalanta

Atalanta journeys to play AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: AS Roma (+130)

AS Roma (+130) Underdog: Atalanta (+210)

Atalanta (+210) Draw: (+210)

