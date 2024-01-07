The Denver Nuggets, with Reggie Jackson, hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Jackson totaled 11 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 122-120 loss against the Magic.

Let's break down Jackson's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Reggie Jackson Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 12.0 8.4 Rebounds -- 2.2 1.9 Assists -- 4.4 3.8 PRA -- 18.6 14.1 PR -- 14.2 10.3



Reggie Jackson Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 11.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.4 per contest.

Jackson's opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 103.7 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average the seventh-most possessions per game with 100.0.

The Pistons concede 122.3 points per game, 26th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Pistons have given up 42.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 11th in the league.

Giving up 25.9 assists per contest, the Pistons are the 12th-ranked team in the league.

Reggie Jackson vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 32 21 3 6 1 1 1

